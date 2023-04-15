Kaspa Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $611.03 Million (KAS)

Kaspa (KAS) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 15th. One Kaspa coin can now be purchased for $0.0341 or 0.00000112 BTC on major exchanges. Kaspa has a total market capitalization of $611.03 million and $16.64 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Kaspa has traded up 13.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kaspa Profile

Kaspa’s launch date was November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 17,940,777,904 coins. Kaspa’s official message board is hashdag.medium.com. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. Kaspa’s official website is www.kaspa.org.

Kaspa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 17,932,378,798.86368. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.03463697 USD and is up 3.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $19,837,060.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kaspa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kaspa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

