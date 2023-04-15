Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA) Rating Increased to Buy at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has $2.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Kazia Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Kazia Therapeutics Stock Performance

KZIA stock opened at $1.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.00 and its 200 day moving average is $0.88. Kazia Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $7.95.

Institutional Trading of Kazia Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kazia Therapeutics stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 80,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.58% of Kazia Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Kazia Therapeutics Company Profile

Kazia Therapeutics Ltd. is a clinical stage oncology company It engages in the pharmaceutical research and development business. The company was founded by Graham Edmund Kelly in March 1994 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

