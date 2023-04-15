Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited Plans Interim Dividend of $0.00 (ASX:KPG)

Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited (ASX:KPG – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, April 12th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.004 per share on Thursday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 17th.

Kelly Partners Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.81, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Kelly Partners Group Company Profile

Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited provides chartered accounting and other professional services to private businesses and high net worth individuals in Australia. The company operates through two segments, Accounting and Other Services. It offers accounting and taxation, corporate secretarial, outsourced CFO, audit, business structuring, bookkeeping, and other accounting related services.

