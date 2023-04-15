Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kenon (NYSE:KEN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Shares of KEN stock opened at $27.13 on Tuesday. Kenon has a 12-month low of $26.85 and a 12-month high of $62.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.91.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $2.79 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 11.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Kenon’s payout ratio is presently 48.10%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Kenon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kenon during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Kenon in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Kenon by 276.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kenon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

Kenon Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the operation of growth-oriented businesses. It operates through the following segments: OPC, Quantum and ZIM. The OPC segment include initiation, development, construction and operation of power plants and the sale and supply of electricity under OPC Energy Ltd and its subsidiaries.

