Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kenon (NYSE:KEN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.
Kenon Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of KEN stock opened at $27.13 on Tuesday. Kenon has a 12-month low of $26.85 and a 12-month high of $62.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.91.
Kenon Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $2.79 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 11.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Kenon’s payout ratio is presently 48.10%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Kenon
Kenon Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the operation of growth-oriented businesses. It operates through the following segments: OPC, Quantum and ZIM. The OPC segment include initiation, development, construction and operation of power plants and the sale and supply of electricity under OPC Energy Ltd and its subsidiaries.
