Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,092 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $364,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $188,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 99,120 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,861,000 after purchasing an additional 33,936 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 414,354 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,500,000 after purchasing an additional 34,870 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Devon Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.89.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DVN opened at $55.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.86. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $44.03 and a 52-week high of $79.40. The firm has a market cap of $36.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 52.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. This represents a dividend yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.77%.

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

In other news, CEO Richard E. Muncrief purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $532,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,973,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,173,494.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Richard E. Muncrief acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.28 per share, for a total transaction of $532,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,973,977 shares in the company, valued at $105,173,494.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $393,193.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 262,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,377,015.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.