Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned 7.76% of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $371,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF by 246.3% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 11,820 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FTAG opened at $29.28 on Friday. First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF has a 1-year low of $25.72 and a 1-year high of $35.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.25 and a 200 day moving average of $29.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.04.

First Trust ISE Global Platinum Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the ISE Global Platinum Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets in securities that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts representing foreign securities in the Index.

