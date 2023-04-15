Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $1.89 Million Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC cut its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,475 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,755 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Garmin by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 363 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Garmin by 4,250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Garmin during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Garmin by 119.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 388 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 63.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Garmin Stock Performance

Shares of GRMN opened at $98.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.94. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $76.37 and a 52-week high of $117.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 20.03%. Garmin’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Garmin news, Director Matthew Munn sold 4,536 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $446,160.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,502.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Garmin news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $85,581.57. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,130 shares in the company, valued at $605,092.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Munn sold 4,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $446,160.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,502.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,610 shares of company stock worth $1,635,921 in the last 90 days. 20.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Garmin from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Garmin from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Garmin from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Garmin in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.17.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

