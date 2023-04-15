Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $2.24 Million Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC decreased its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,173 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,685,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,661,000 after acquiring an additional 185,012 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Clorox by 5.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,964,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,673,000 after buying an additional 580,982 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Clorox by 11.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,161,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,492,000 after buying an additional 215,425 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Clorox by 1.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,931,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,515,000 after buying an additional 21,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Clorox by 14.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,635,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,869,000 after purchasing an additional 210,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CLX shares. Barclays raised their price target on Clorox from $108.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Clorox from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Clorox from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Clorox from $152.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.36.

Clorox Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $158.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.41. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $120.50 and a fifty-two week high of $160.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.32. Clorox had a return on equity of 89.97% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.86%.

Clorox Profile

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.