Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Reduces Position in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF (BATS:FCPI)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF (BATS:FCPI – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 926 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF were worth $2,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCPI. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 83,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 7,513 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,086,000. Finally, Pecaut & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF by 17.8% during the third quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 113,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 17,163 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF alerts:

Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FCPI opened at $31.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.31 and its 200-day moving average is $31.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.50 million, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.97.

About Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF

The Fidelity Stocks for Inflation ETF (FCPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large- and mid-cap stocks based on multi-factor criteria with structural tilts towards inflation-sensitive sectors and industries FCPI was launched on Nov 5, 2019 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF (BATS:FCPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.