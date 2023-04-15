Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 15,127 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,127 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in C. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 165,678,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,903,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,516 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,407,589 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,965,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,950,000 after acquiring an additional 590,870 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,605,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,623,000 after buying an additional 3,512,239 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,243,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,508,000 after buying an additional 405,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $645,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 239,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,361,719.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $645,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 239,429 shares in the company, valued at $12,361,719.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $149,771.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,202,689.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,353 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,390 in the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Citigroup Stock Performance

C stock opened at $49.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $96.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.09. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $54.56.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 29.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

C has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Citigroup from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.47.

Citigroup Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.