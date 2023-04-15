Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 36,844 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC reduced its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 107,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,844 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $2,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1,818.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the third quarter valued at about $202,000.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Performance

VRP opened at $22.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.56 and a 200 day moving average of $22.48. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.88 and a fifty-two week high of $24.12.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

