Keybank National Association OH Buys 1,008 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,773 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 10,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Index Fund Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 10,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Blooom Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Blooom Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 19,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

VO opened at $209.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.88. The company has a market cap of $51.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $182.88 and a 12-month high of $240.00.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

