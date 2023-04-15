Keybank National Association OH Buys 1,222 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $5,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1,103.6% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at American Electric Power

In related news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total value of $366,484.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,451.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 51,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total value of $4,564,480.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 143,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,838,843.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total value of $366,484.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,451.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,894 shares of company stock valued at $6,090,385 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Electric Power Trading Down 1.6 %

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AEP. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $107.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $82.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.96.

AEP opened at $92.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.56. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.30 and a 52 week high of $105.60. The firm has a market cap of $47.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.61%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

Featured Stories

