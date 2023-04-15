Keybank National Association OH Buys 4,153 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $6,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,319,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,225,726,000 after buying an additional 1,482,656 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,863,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,530,000 after buying an additional 1,183,622 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,341,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,915,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $398,949,000 after buying an additional 635,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,718,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on DD. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.86.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

NYSE:DD opened at $70.46 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.52 and a twelve month high of $78.40. The company has a market cap of $32.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 44.54% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.08%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

