Keybank National Association OH Cuts Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,033 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 2,498 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Boeing were worth $5,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in Boeing by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 54,834 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in Boeing by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 3,499 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 114,183 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $21,751,000 after buying an additional 7,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $201.71 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $221.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.02.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The business had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($7.69) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.59.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

