Keybank National Association OH Cuts Stock Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Keybank National Association OH cut its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $7,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the third quarter worth about $32,000. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other W.W. Grainger news, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total value of $1,134,936.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,199,359. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 49,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.36, for a total value of $34,107,657.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,240 shares in the company, valued at $55,715,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total value of $1,134,936.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,359. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,434 shares of company stock worth $38,315,317. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $670.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $650.00 to $730.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised W.W. Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $502.00 to $679.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $695.00 to $800.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $490.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $688.88.

GWW stock opened at $651.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.19. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $440.48 and a twelve month high of $709.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $669.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $601.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $0.17. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.13% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 33.29 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.88%.

W.W. Grainger Profile

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.