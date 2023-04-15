Keybank National Association OH Lowers Stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 72.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397,161 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $5,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter valued at $530,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KDP has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.56.

Insider Activity at Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Down 0.4 %

In related news, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $350,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $350,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Roger Frederick Johnson purchased 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.55 per share, for a total transaction of $794,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 62,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,776.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 74,797 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,558. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KDP stock opened at $35.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.35 and a 52-week high of $41.31. The firm has a market cap of $49.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.75, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.58.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.21%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

(Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

Recommended Stories

