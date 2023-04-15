Keybank National Association OH Sells 77,174 Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Keybank National Association OH cut its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 333,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,174 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $8,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 21.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 284,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,300,000 after buying an additional 50,603 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 536,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,750,000 after buying an additional 23,948 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 75,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 3,114 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 21.1% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,745,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,771,000 after buying an additional 304,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 43.3% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 25,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 7,727 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:BAB opened at $26.84 on Friday. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.39 and a 1 year high of $28.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.16.

About Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

