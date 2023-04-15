KeyCorp Boosts Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $110.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by KeyCorp from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.62 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $96.27.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $91.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $109.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.26, a PEG ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.95.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $257,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,232 shares in the company, valued at $13,331,324.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $2,555,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,228,544.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $257,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,331,324.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,765 shares of company stock worth $10,734,100 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMD. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 234.5% during the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 189.9% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

