Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Antonetti Capital Management LLC

Antonetti Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,638 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 60.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

NYSE:KMI traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.81. 8,376,020 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,901,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.86. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $20.20. The company has a market cap of $40.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 13.27%. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 18th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the pipeline company to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $27,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,618.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $240,028.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,763.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $27,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,618.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KMI shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

Further Reading

