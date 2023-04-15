Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Klépierre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Klépierre from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.10.

Klépierre Stock Performance

KLPEF opened at $23.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.76. Klépierre has a 52-week low of $16.53 and a 52-week high of $26.75.

About Klépierre

Klépierre SA operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on shopping centers. It operates through the following geographical segments: France, Italy, Scandinavia, Iberia, Netherlands and Germany, Central Europe, and Other Countries. The France segment includes Belgium and other retail properties.

