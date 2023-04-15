Knorr-Bremse AG (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Short Interest Update

Knorr-Bremse AG (OTCMKTS:KNRRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 93.5% from the March 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Knorr-Bremse Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KNRRY traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.58. 3,285 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,366. Knorr-Bremse has a one year low of $10.25 and a one year high of $19.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KNRRY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Knorr-Bremse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Societe Generale cut Knorr-Bremse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.43.

Knorr-Bremse Company Profile

Knorr-Bremse AG engages in the manufacture and sale of braking systems for rail and commercial vehicles. It operates through the Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems segments. The Rail Vehicle Systems segment supplies products and services for local public transport vehicles, such as metros, light rail vehicles (LRV), freight cars, locomotives, regional and high-speed trains, and monorails.

