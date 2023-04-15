KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $9.54

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.54 and traded as low as $4.99. KNOT Offshore Partners shares last traded at $5.00, with a volume of 193,556 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KNOP shares. Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.86 and its 200 day moving average is $9.48. The stock has a market cap of $170.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 26th. KNOT Offshore Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.78%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KNOP. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in KNOT Offshore Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 847.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,899 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 6,171 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in KNOT Offshore Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,810 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KNOT Offshore Partners during the third quarter worth $167,000. 15.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KNOT Offshore Partners LP is engages in the operation and acquisition of shuttle tankers under long-term charters. Its fleet consists of sixteen shuttle tankers, which are vessels designed to transport crude oil and condensates from offshore oil field installations to onshore terminals and refineries.

