Koil Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:DPDW) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.62

Koil Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPDW – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.62 and traded as high as $0.65. Koil Energy Solutions shares last traded at $0.62, with a volume of 9,900 shares.

Koil Energy Solutions Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 million, a PE ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.58.

Koil Energy Solutions Company Profile

Koil Energy Solutions, Inc, an energy services company, provides equipment and support services to the energy and offshore industries. It offers engineering and project management services, including the design, installation, and retrieval of subsea equipment and systems; connection and termination operations services; well-commissioning services; and construction support services.

