KOK Tops 24 Hour Volume of $895,275.59 (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 15th. One KOK token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0797 or 0.00000262 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, KOK has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar. KOK has a total market capitalization of $39.83 million and $895,275.59 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00007757 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00023384 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00029793 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00018338 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001448 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000063 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,376.62 or 1.00038454 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000123 BTC.

KOK Token Profile

KOK (CRYPTO:KOK) is a token. Its launch date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.07981445 USD and is down -0.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $964,522.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

