KOK Trading 7.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. KOK has a market capitalization of $39.61 million and $971,911.00 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, KOK has traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One KOK token can now be bought for about $0.0792 or 0.00000260 BTC on exchanges.

KOK Profile

KOK is a token. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.08056694 USD and is up 6.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $936,681.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

