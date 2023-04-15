Komo Plant Based Foods (OTCMKTS:KOMOF) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Shares of Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (OTCMKTS:KOMOF – Get Rating) dropped 4.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.09 and last traded at $0.13. Approximately 5,153 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 7,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

Komo Plant Based Foods Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.26.

About Komo Plant Based Foods

(Get Rating)

Komo Plant Based Comfort Foods Inc researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based frozen meals. It offers products, such as lasagna, shepherd's pie, chick'n pot pie, and Komo bundle, as well as meal help and ready-to-bake classics bundle products. The company sells its products through ecommerce and retail platforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Komo Plant Based Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Komo Plant Based Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.