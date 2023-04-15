Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy from $10.75 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Peel Hunt started coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They set an add rating and a $8.94 price objective for the company. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America cut shares of Kosmos Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $9.60 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Kosmos Energy from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kosmos Energy presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $154.71.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

Kosmos Energy Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE KOS opened at $7.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.82. Kosmos Energy has a 52-week low of $4.64 and a 52-week high of $8.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy ( NYSE:KOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 66.00%. The firm had revenue of $563.72 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Kosmos Energy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 174,082 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 27,425 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 74,358 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firm’s assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.