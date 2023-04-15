Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Rating Reiterated by DA Davidson

DA Davidson reiterated their buy rating on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Kulicke and Soffa Industries’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.02 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.02 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.80 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on KLIC. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

KLIC opened at $48.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.84. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 52-week low of $35.95 and a 52-week high of $58.81.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $176.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.49 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 61.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.62%.

In other news, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total transaction of $2,059,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 129,746 shares in the company, valued at $6,679,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 40,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total value of $2,059,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 129,746 shares in the company, valued at $6,679,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total value of $269,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 185,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,957,088.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 480.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 98.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices, including integrated circuits (“ICs“), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (“LEDs“), and power modules. The firm operates through the Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS) segments.

