Kurita Water Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTWIY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Kurita Water Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTWIY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 96.3% from the March 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Kurita Water Industries Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:KTWIY remained flat at C$91.20 during trading hours on Friday. 142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363. Kurita Water Industries has a fifty-two week low of C$63.78 and a fifty-two week high of C$93.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$90.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$84.81.

Get Kurita Water Industries alerts:

About Kurita Water Industries

(Get Rating)

Read More

Kurita Water Industries Ltd. provides various water treatment solutions in Japan, Asia, North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The Water Treatment Chemicals segment offers boiler water treatment chemicals, cooling water treatment chemicals, wastewater treatment chemicals, process treatment chemicals, reverse osmosis membrane water treatment chemicals, automobile paint booth chemicals, biomass generation related chemicals, civil engineering and construction related chemicals, marine vessel related water treatment chemicals, chemical dosing systems/chemical dosing control systems, and packaged contract services.

Receive News & Ratings for Kurita Water Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kurita Water Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.