Kurita Water Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTWIY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Kurita Water Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTWIY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 96.3% from the March 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Kurita Water Industries Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:KTWIY remained flat at C$91.20 during trading hours on Friday. 142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363. Kurita Water Industries has a fifty-two week low of C$63.78 and a fifty-two week high of C$93.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$90.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$84.81.
About Kurita Water Industries
