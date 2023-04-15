L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, an increase of 663.6% from the March 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 829,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $169,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $486,000. Berkley W R Corp lifted its holdings in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition by 142.5% during the 4th quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 59,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $644,000. 66.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get L Catterton Asia Acquisition alerts:

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Stock Performance

LCAA remained flat at $10.25 on Friday. 216,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 765,530. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.10. L Catterton Asia Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $10.40. The stock has a market cap of $296.74 million and a P/E ratio of 33.06.

About L Catterton Asia Acquisition

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search in consumer technology sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for L Catterton Asia Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Catterton Asia Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.