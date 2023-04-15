L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, an increase of 663.6% from the March 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 829,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $169,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $486,000. Berkley W R Corp lifted its holdings in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition by 142.5% during the 4th quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 59,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $644,000. 66.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
LCAA remained flat at $10.25 on Friday. 216,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 765,530. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.10. L Catterton Asia Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $10.40. The stock has a market cap of $296.74 million and a P/E ratio of 33.06.
L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search in consumer technology sectors.
