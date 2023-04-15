Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $33.25

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$33.25 and traded as low as C$32.12. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty shares last traded at C$32.46, with a volume of 453,329 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

Get Labrador Iron Ore Royalty alerts:

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Trading Down 0.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$34.02 and a 200-day moving average price of C$33.27.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Cuts Dividend

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.70%.

(Get Rating)

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. The company's primary products include standard and low silica acid, flux, direct reduction pellets, and iron ore concentrate, as well as seaborne iron ore pellets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.