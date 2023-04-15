L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Short Interest Update

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,300 shares, a growth of 210.2% from the March 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 260,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of L’Air Liquide

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 27,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 73,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 4,512 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 39,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get L'Air Liquide alerts:

L’Air Liquide Price Performance

L’Air Liquide stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.78. 242,734 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,692. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.36. L’Air Liquide has a fifty-two week low of $22.09 and a fifty-two week high of $35.19.

About L’Air Liquide

Air Liquide SA engages in gas supply for large industry and health businesses. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies. The Gas & Services segment activities are organized by geographical areas, which determine sales policies and development projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for L'Air Liquide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Air Liquide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.