Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ cut its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Lam Research comprises approximately 3.2% of Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $434,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 38,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 2,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. 81.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total value of $461,723.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,274,893.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lam Research Stock Up 0.5 %

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LRCX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $404.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $390.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $434.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $492.10.

LRCX traded up $2.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $500.84. 924,731 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,272,322. The company has a market cap of $67.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $299.59 and a fifty-two week high of $548.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $500.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $455.24.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.95 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 73.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.53 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 33.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.55%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

