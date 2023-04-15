Laqira Protocol Price Hits $0.0056 on Exchanges (LQR)

Laqira Protocol (LQR) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. Laqira Protocol has a market capitalization of $16.86 million and $302,232.48 worth of Laqira Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Laqira Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0056 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Laqira Protocol has traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Laqira Protocol

Laqira Protocol’s genesis date was November 11th, 2021. Laqira Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. Laqira Protocol’s official Twitter account is @laqiraprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Laqira Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/laqiraprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Laqira Protocol’s official website is laqira.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Laqira Protocol is a metaverse platform aiming to create an entrance gateway to the blockchain world for people on earth, entering which, they can benefit from today’s novel technologies and services in various fields.

All services of Laqira Platform will be available by Laqira token and LQR should be paid as the native currency of the platform. For example in NFT marketplace, buying and selling NFTs will be operated by LQR tokens.”

Laqira Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Laqira Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Laqira Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Laqira Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

