Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Lazydays’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Lazydays Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of LAZY opened at $12.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Lazydays has a 1 year low of $10.42 and a 1 year high of $20.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.72. The firm has a market cap of $133.32 million, a P/E ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.74.

Get Lazydays alerts:

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.06). Lazydays had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The company had revenue of $243.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.80 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Lazydays will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Lazydays

In other news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 362,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,526,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,953,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,915,487.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,039,007 shares of company stock worth $12,818,066. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Financial Inc. lifted its position in Lazydays by 2.3% in the third quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 1,777,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,002,000 after buying an additional 39,786 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Lazydays by 4.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 515,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,403,000 after buying an additional 20,061 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Lazydays by 7.9% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 483,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,533,000 after purchasing an additional 35,591 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lazydays by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 469,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,470,000 after purchasing an additional 4,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lazydays during the third quarter worth $5,485,000.

About Lazydays

(Get Rating)

Lazydays Holdings, Inc retails recreational vehicles, motorcycles, jet skis and related accessories. The company operates recreation vehicle dealerships, generating revenue by providing RV owners a full spectrum of products: RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, and RV camping.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lazydays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazydays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.