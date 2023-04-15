LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF (NYSEARCA:LSAT) Trading Up 0.3%

LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF (NYSEARCA:LSAT – Get Rating)’s share price were up 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $32.30 and last traded at $32.21. Approximately 16,824 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 20,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.13.
LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.41 million, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.72.
Institutional Trading of LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 1,235,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,808,000 after purchasing an additional 22,654 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $788,000.
LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF Company Profile
The LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF (LSAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively-managed to invest in US stocks selected by multiple factors. The fund employs a risk overlay to overweight money-market securities during riskier periods.
