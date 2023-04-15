Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its position in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,972 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of DXC Technology worth $4,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DXC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in DXC Technology during the third quarter valued at about $79,186,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the third quarter worth about $33,834,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the third quarter worth about $30,653,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 13.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,285,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,306,000 after buying an additional 1,096,344 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 328.0% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,093,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,988,000 after buying an additional 838,290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DXC traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,449,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,846,435. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.94. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $22.46 and a 12 month high of $36.00.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 33,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $968,265.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,564,568.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DXC shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on DXC Technology from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded DXC Technology from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on DXC Technology from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.45.

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

