Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Has $1.97 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 65,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,935,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 892,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,286,000 after purchasing an additional 76,229 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

EEM stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.72. 26,673,227 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,414,828. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.34. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $33.49 and a 1-year high of $44.28.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

