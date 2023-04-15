Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Has $2.25 Million Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lessened its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,225 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,458 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its position in NIKE by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,188 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in NIKE by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,556 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in NIKE by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,538 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 12,975 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 6,857 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. OTR Global upgraded NIKE from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $122.00 target price on NIKE in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NIKE from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on NIKE from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, KGI Securities raised NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.33.

NIKE Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NKE traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $125.95. 4,828,882 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,578,877. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $139.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.23.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $13,117,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,376,961 shares in the company, valued at $164,202,599.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.