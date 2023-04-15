Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Purchases New Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,025 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,012,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,020,000 after acquiring an additional 249,926 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 284.0% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth about $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.9% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

META has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $188.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.02.

Shares of NASDAQ META traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $221.49. The company had a trading volume of 21,591,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,118,452. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $574.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $224.30.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total value of $48,358.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,451 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,371.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total value of $48,358.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,451 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,371.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $4,453,547.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,546 shares of company stock worth $12,443,957 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

