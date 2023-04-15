Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Sells 48,000 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. trimmed its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,784 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 48,000 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 66.2% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 211.8% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 81.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

NYSE:HPE traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $15.91. The stock had a trading volume of 8,442,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,073,960. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $11.90 and a 1-year high of $17.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.22. The company has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.85%.

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 703,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total transaction of $10,625,744.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 249,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,770,111.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 703,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total transaction of $10,625,744.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 249,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,770,111.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $152,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,161 shares in the company, valued at $705,340.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 747,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,291,569. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.77.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.