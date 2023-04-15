Legato Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 142.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. bought 13,200 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.44 per share, for a total transaction of $995,808.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,749,111.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other NextEra Energy news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 1,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.86 per share, for a total transaction of $74,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,089,996.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. bought 13,200 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.44 per share, for a total transaction of $995,808.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 129,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,749,111.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 18,872 shares of company stock worth $1,417,721 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:NEE opened at $78.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.30 and its 200 day moving average is $78.99. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $91.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.86 billion, a PE ratio of 37.33, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Guggenheim lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.58.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Further Reading

