Legato Capital Management LLC Buys 10,411 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Legato Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 381.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,143 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,411 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 28.7% in the third quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 560 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABT. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.88.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE:ABT opened at $103.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $93.25 and a 12-month high of $124.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.67.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 15.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $103,922.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,256,842.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $68,375.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,091,998.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $103,922.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,256,842.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,971 shares of company stock worth $199,140 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Featured Stories

