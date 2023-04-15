Legato Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 5,044 Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Moody’s by 110.0% in the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the third quarter worth about $56,000. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Moody’s from $289.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James cut Moody’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Moody’s from $329.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Moody’s from $342.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Moody’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.33.

In other Moody's news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.15, for a total transaction of $570,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,344,005.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $2,950,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,443,405. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,701 shares of company stock worth $7,046,117. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company's stock.

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $302.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $230.16 and a 1-year high of $339.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $298.52 and its 200-day moving average is $287.75.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 62.08% and a net margin of 25.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.40%.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

