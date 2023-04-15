Legato Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 74,018 Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF)

Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 74,018 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,000. Legato Capital Management LLC owned 0.33% of Waterstone Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 4.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,113,021 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $21,526,000 after buying an additional 49,723 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 658,008 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $10,633,000 after purchasing an additional 12,765 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 207,010 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 199,849 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after acquiring an additional 20,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 192,692 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on WSBF. TheStreet cut Waterstone Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com lowered Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Waterstone Financial Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WSBF opened at $14.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.44 and its 200-day moving average is $16.34. Waterstone Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.01 and a 1 year high of $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $317.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.43.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $32.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.60 million. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 11.08%. Equities research analysts predict that Waterstone Financial, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Waterstone Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. Waterstone Financial’s payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

Waterstone Financial Profile

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a loan holding company, which provides principal lending activities. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment provides consumer and business banking products and services to customers primarily within Southeastern Wisconsin.

