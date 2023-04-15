Legato Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Legato Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,101 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,027,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,402,644,000 after buying an additional 94,095 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,397,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $630,765,000 after buying an additional 109,435 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,880,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $383,969,000 after buying an additional 209,777 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 245.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,378,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $202,841,000 after buying an additional 1,689,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,881,957 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $160,476,000 after buying an additional 52,897 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

SWKS opened at $110.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.28. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.16 and a 52-week high of $124.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.59.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.59. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 11.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.83%.

Insider Transactions at Skyworks Solutions

In other news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $360,090.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,789.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $298,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,477,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $360,090.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,039,789.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $94.50 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.58.

About Skyworks Solutions

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.