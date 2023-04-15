Legato Capital Management LLC Invests $1.21 Million in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,964 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 164 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 183 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 282.7% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 199 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Illumina

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total transaction of $105,785.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,276 shares in the company, valued at $8,098,053.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total transaction of $105,785.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,276 shares in the company, valued at $8,098,053.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $779,718.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,881 shares in the company, valued at $573,491.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,815 shares of company stock worth $1,974,496. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Illumina Stock Down 2.0 %

Several analysts recently weighed in on ILMN shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Illumina from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Cowen cut their price target on Illumina from $350.00 to $296.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. OTR Global upgraded Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Illumina from $300.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.40.

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $228.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $215.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.45 and a 1-year high of $352.95.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 96.12%. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

