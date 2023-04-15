Legato Capital Management LLC Invests $1.24 Million in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM)

Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 57,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,000. Legato Capital Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Cambium Networks as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMBM. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Cambium Networks by 303.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Cambium Networks by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in Cambium Networks by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Cambium Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. 90.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cambium Networks alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th.

Insider Activity

Cambium Networks Stock Performance

In other news, VP Vibhu Vivek sold 22,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $450,987.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 81,917 shares in the company, valued at $1,660,457.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMBM opened at $16.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.98. Cambium Networks Co. has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $24.19. The stock has a market cap of $454.39 million, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $84.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.08 million. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 14.61%. On average, research analysts expect that Cambium Networks Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cambium Networks

(Get Rating)

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cambium Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambium Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.