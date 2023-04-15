Legato Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII)

Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 36,588 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Digi International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Digi International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Digi International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DGII opened at $33.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.52 and a 200-day moving average of $36.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.24. Digi International Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.54 and a twelve month high of $43.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Digi International ( NASDAQ:DGII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $109.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.95 million. Digi International had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 11.60%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Digi International Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO James J. Loch sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total value of $237,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,477,406.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ronald Konezny sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total value of $1,013,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,049,750.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James J. Loch sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total transaction of $237,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,367 shares in the company, valued at $3,477,406.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Digi International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Digi International in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Digi International, Inc engages in the provision of business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services, and solutions. It operates under the IoT Products and Services and IoT Solutions segments. The IoT Products and Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise, and government customers and secure IoT connectivity solutions.

